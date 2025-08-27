IGGG outlines pressures on tillage sector to govt

The Tánaiste, Simon Harris, and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon, have recognised the challenges facing Irish tillage at the present time, according to one farm organisation.

Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) co-secretary Bobby Miller told Agriland: “We met the political leaders at a meeting held in Government Buildings earlier this week.

Miller said that representatives from other farm bodies were also in attendance.

In the IGGG delegation's presentation to the two government representatives, the group addressed a number of issues that impact the tillage sector at the present time.

Miller said: “We made it clear that tillage farmers are now accepting prices that are €30/t below 2024 levels.

“This brings us back to the level of return that cereal growers were receiving four decades ago: this is an entirely unsustainable situation."

The delegation also highlighted that large tonnages of grains and oilseeds are coming into Ireland from outside the EU.

“These feed inputs have been grown to standards fundamentally below those required of Irish farmers," Miller said

"The end result is that Irish cereal growers find themselves in a totally uncompetitive situation.

“These are key issues, which must be addressed by the Irish government. The very survival of the tillage sector is now on the line.”

IGGG wants government to agree an additional €350/ha support package for the tillage sector with immediate effect.

The organisation also wants the government to officially recognise the value and quality of Irish grains.

According to Miller, this level of recognition would also fully embrace the "almost zero carbon footprint of Ireland’s tillage sector".

He said: “Budget 2026 can also be used to deliver a support funding package, equivalent to €350/ha, which would be available for the lifetime of the current Dáil.

“IGGG welcomes the recognition from government that Irish tillage is under pressure.

"But it’s important for this sentiment to be converted into real support measures for the future.

IGGG also discussed the detail of Ireland’s new Nitrates Action Plan with the Tánaiste and the minister for agriculture.

Issues of concern for the farm group in this context include additional autumn cultivation requirements and the movement of animal manures onto tillage farms.

Miller explained: “The proposed cultivation changes would be coming in at a time when tillage farmers are already under pressure.

"IGGG would also argue that the amended cultivation measures would do little, if anything at all to improve water quality.”