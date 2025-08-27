Top price of €7,300 in VetEmbryos timed auction

VetEmbryos - in partnership with with AJ’s Charolais and Mid Tipperary Co-operative Livestock Mart (Thurles Mart) - hosted an online sale of top-end Charolais genetics last weekend.

The sale titled: 'Keys to Success - Foundations of the Future' took place on MartEye via timed auction and bidding drew to a close at 7:00pm on Monday, August 25.

The online timed auction featured a total of 30 lots and included a mix of in-calf pedigree heifers, yearlings, and recipient lots.

Key sale statistics:

Three pedigree in-calf heifers all sold, averaging €6,667 each;

Five out of six maidens met their reserve;

10 out of 11 recipients sold with a top of €4,900 for an in-calf recipient carrying a Sephora × Reglisse pregnancy;

Seven embryo lots sold, with a top price of €1,330 for Prime Tamara’s embryos.

The top price in the sale went to Lot 1, Bostonia Tina, a pedigree in-calf heifer that sold for €7,300.

Described as "an exceptional foundation opportunity for breeders", Bostonia Tina is sired by Major and carries one copy of the F94L myostatin gene.

Her dam, Bostonia Lilypad (Dingle Hofmeister x Liscally Blossom), was described as stemming "from a line of deep-bodied, milky females with excellent feet".

The heifer was originally purchased at the 2024 Bostonia Sale, and has flushed successfully.

She sold as confirmed carrying a female pregnancy to Infidele with an Artificial Insemination (AI) date of May 26 and was also described as "an elite future donor prospect".

The second-top price in the sale of €6,600 was paid for another pedigree in-calf heifer, Goldstar Ulrike.

Source: MartEye

Described as "a deep-bodied Charolais heifer", Ulrike is sired by Jumper and her dam is Goldstar Pannacottamaking her a maternal half-sister to Goldstar Shirley Temple.

Carrying a single Q myostatin gene, this heifer was purchased by VetEmbryos boss Dáire Markham last year and has flushed successfully.

She is confirmed carrying a male pregnancy to Infidele with an AI date of May 26.

Selling at €6,100 was AJ's Tundra, an August 2022 born heifer sired by Pirate.

Source: MartEye

Her dam, Ashleigh Davina, "has bred exceptionally high-priced Pirate sons, making Tundra the same proven mating," according to the sale catalogue.

She has three embryo transfer (ET) calves sold privately, and is confirmed carrying a male pregnancy to Infidele with an AI date of May 26.

Of the yearling heifers offered in the sale, AJ's Versace took the top price of €4,100, followed by AJ's Vienna at €3,900 and AJ's Vuitton at €3,000.

Source: MartEye

Versce is sired by Neptune and sold carrying one copy of the Q myostatin gene. The heifer is an embryo daughter of Derrygiff Liz.

Vienna is sired by Major MJE and out of AJ’s Riobamba. The heifer has breeding including Goldstar Echo, Oldstone Egbert, and is a great-granddaughter of Sagesse Brillante.

Vuitton is sired by Neptune and is an embryo daughter of Derrygiff Liz. This one sold carrying a single copy of the Q myostatin gene.

Pregnant recipients peaked at €4,900 for a Limousin-cross heifer carrying a male pregnancy from Goldstar Sephora and Réglisse.

Source: MartEye

Sephora was described as "a QQ myostatin donor and proven show winner from the renowned Goldstar herd, combining eye-catching style with maternal power".

The recipient was implanted on December 21, 2024.

Two recipients sold at €4,100 the first carrying Goldstar Falkland x Texan Gie and the second carrying Goldstar Falkland x Neptune.

Embryos peaked at €1,330 per embryo for two grade one Prime Tamara x Nevers embryos.

The vendors' most recent donor purchase, Prime Tamaraa is daughter of Newhouse Big Al and granddaughter of Prime Louise ET, from the long-established Prime Sue cow family.

This heifer has Oldstone Egbert in the maternal line and a Single F94L myostatin status.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Daire Markham thanked all who supported the sale in any way.

He said: "To all our buyers, bidders and underbidders, thank you sincerely. Your backing means everything and we’re really looking forward to meeting buyers again in the coming days as cattle are collected."

"I would also like to thank MartEye and Thurles Mart as well as Agriland for the pre-sale coverage.

"The pre-sale coverage on Agriland played no small part in success of this sale.

"This sale has shown once more the real demand for proven Charolais genetics, and it simply wouldn’t have been possible without your support," the VetEmbryos boss said.