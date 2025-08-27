Man, 70s, dies in rural house fire in Co. Clare

A man aged in his 70s has died in a house fire in a rural location in Co. Clare.

An Garda Síochána and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal house fire at a residence in Moymore, Co. Clare in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, August 27).

Gardaí said: "A male, aged in his 70s was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The fire was extinguished by Clare County Fire Service, and the scene is currently preserved pending a technical examination.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is to be arranged for the deceased.

An Garda Síochána say enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

This is the second fatal house fire to occur in the Munster region this month.

A pensioner died in a house fire at a rural location in Co. Tipperary.

An Garda Síochana and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal fire at Boherlahan, Cashel, Co. Tipperary on August 6.

An Garda Síochana said: "A man in his 70s, the sole occupant of the house, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Fire services extinguished the fire. A post-mortem examination was arranged for the deceased, and the local coroner was notified."

The man who died was named locally as Michael Looby, who was a member of Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Club and Dualla Ploughing Association.

Locals said Michael Looby was a "force of nature".

One source told Agriland that Looby was very interested in vintage machinery, owning vintage Massey Ferguson 135 and 148 tractors.

He also had a threshing mill and baler, and would bale hay and straw for people in the local area.