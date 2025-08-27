New suckler cow calculator for NI farmers launched

A new tool has been launched to help farmers participating in the Suckler Cow Scheme in Northern Ireland.

The Suckler Cow Scheme was launched in April this year, as part of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme.

The Department of Agriculture, Environmental and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has now announced the new suckler cow calculator, an intuitive digital tool accessible via computer, tablet, or smartphone.

By entering key dates, farmers can automatically calculate:

Age at first calving targets - by inputting an animal’s date of birth, the calculator will return the minimum date of calving and the eligibility range of a given heifer;

Calving interval targets - by inputting an animal’s last calving event date, the calculator will return the minimum date of calving and the eligibility range of a given cow.

The tool aims to support farmers in monitoring the calving dates of their suckler cows.

Related Stories

DAERA said that additional enhancements have also been made to the suckler cow animal screens on the online portal.

The Suckler Cow Scheme is being implemented over a four-year period and will incentivise a progressive reduction in the age at first calving of heifers and the calving interval of suckler cows each year.

Payments of £100 will be made for each eligible calving event.