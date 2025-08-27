Met Éireann issues yellow rain warning for six counties

Met Éireann has today (August 27) issued a status yellow rain warning for six counties in the west of Ireland.

The warning has been issued for Co. Clare, Co. Donegal, Co. Galway, Co. Leitrim, Co. Mayo, and Co. Sligo.

It will come into place at 6:00p.m this evening, Wednesday, August 27 and will remain in place until 6:00p.m on Thursday, August 28.

According to Met Éireann, significant rainfall accumulations from heavy showers and longer spells of rain are expected, and isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Met Éireann said that some of the potential impacts localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travel.

Separately, earlier this week (August 25) Met Éireann reported that the weather is set to turn cooler compared to recent weeks.

It reported that south-westerly winds will be strong at times today, Wednesday, August 27 along Atlantic coastal counties but will gradually ease further east across the country. There will be some isolated sunny spells in the east, with highest temperatures of 16° to 19°.

Showers will gradually clear away from most areas tonight, however the weather warning is in place on the west coast. Some clear breaks will develop as winds ease overnight. Lowest temperatures should be 9° to 12°.

Tomorrow (Thursday, August 28) low pressure is likely to remain in charge so the unsettled weather will continue with blustery westerly winds, ushering a few showers, which could be heavy at times, particularly in the west.

Related Stories

It will be a little cooler, with highest temperatures of 15° to 18°.

For Friday (August 29), Met Éireann said that current models would indicate that low pressure will stay, leaving continued unsettled weather with showers and blustery winds for the western half of the country, with slightly improved conditions further east.

Temperatures are set to stay cool on Friday, with highs in the mid-teens.