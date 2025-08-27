Court finds govt 'unjustly withheld' Food Vision 2030 documents

The commissioner for environmental information, Ger Deening has found that the Department of the Taoiseach unjustly withheld documents relating to Ireland's Food Vision Strategy 2030 under national and EU access to environmental information laws.

Four years ago, the release of cabinet minutes, decisions, and related records to the strategy were requested.

Friends of the Irish Environment contested the department's refusal to disclose the information, arguing that it was "environmental information" under EU regulations.

The decisive ruling allows public access to the government’s internal documentation regarding Food Vision 2030, Ireland’s ten-year strategy for sustainable food and agriculture.

The ruling weighed the public’s right to transparency and effective participation in environmental decision-making against the state’s claims of cabinet confidentiality.

According to Friends of the Irish Environment, its case was strengthened after the documents were released in High Court proceedings based on litigation by the NGO Right to Know CLG

In line with recent European Court of Justice and Irish High Court rulings, the commissioner found that public interest in environmental information overwhelmingly favors disclosure, especially for policies with major climate, biodiversity, and emissions impacts.

"In my view, public access to the records at issue, relating to government decision-making regarding Food Vision 2030, would contribute to the accountability and transparency of that decision-making, contribute to a greater awareness of environmental matters, and strengthen public support for decisions on the environment," Commissioner Deening said.

According to Friends of the Irish Environment, the release sets a high benchmark for openness and civic engagement on national strategies affecting agriculture, food security, and climate policy.

The group believes that the decision also clarifies that government discussions and decisions about plans with environmental consequences—such as Food Vision 2030—cannot be shielded from scrutiny except in the most restricted circumstances.

The Department of the Taoiseach may appeal against the decision to the High Court, but unless overturned, the records will be released "within weeks".