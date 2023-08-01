Irish veterinary pharmaceutical company, Chanelle Pharma has appointed Abi Donald as the new head of UK for its animal health division.

Donald will be responsible for leading sales, marketing, and product development of Chanelle Pharma’s animal health business across the UK.

Most recently, she held the role of head of the Co. Galway-based company‘s retail division.

Chanelle Pharma

Prior to joining Chanelle in 2019, Abi, who lives in Gloucestershire, UK, completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and held senior roles in other animal health companies, including Zoetis and Ceva.

Advertisement

She worked in a variety of management positions across sales, marketing and operational divisions spanning over 15 years in the animal health ecosystem.

“Abi is a purpose-driven leader who brings a wealth of experience and has an impressive track record of building high-performing teams and driving results for the business.

“We look forward to working with her to build shareholder value in the next exciting phase of Chanelle Pharma’s development in the UK, one of our key markets,” Kara Walsh, chief people officer at Chanelle Pharma, said.

Commenting on her appointment, Abi Donald, said she is looking forward to continuing to build Chanelle Pharma’s market share in animal health across the UK.

Advertisement

“This is a very exciting time for Chanelle Animal Health, with a thriving commercial portfolio to support our customers, partners, and distributors.

“I am thrilled to take on the leadership role at Chanelle Pharma UK where I get to work alongside an exceptionally talented team,” she said.

Chanelle Pharma, which employs 640 people, is Ireland’s largest indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturer of both medical and veterinary products.

Founded in 1985 by Michael H. Burke, a veterinary surgeon, the business currently exports to over 90 countries with key markets in the EU, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Africa, and the Middle East.