The European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA) has said that the EU Commission’s fertiliser plan is “wishful thinking” and lacks any innovative tools.

The commission yesterday (Wednesday, November 9) adopted a communication outlining how it plans to tackle fertiliser cost and availability in the short term.

The document also outlines medium and long-term solutions on more sustainable use of fertilisers and the deployment of sustainable alternatives to mineral fertilisers.

The commission said that EU member states can provide specific supports for both farmers and fertiliser producers.

Member states can also prioritise access to natural gas for fertiliser producers in their national emergency plans in the event of gas rationing.

The commission ruled out lifting anti-dumping duties on fertiliser imports as this could risk production within the EU.

CEJA, which represents around two million young farmers across Europe, welcomed the commission’s willingness to act on the challenges around fertiliser which have been exacerbated by the consequences of the war in Ukraine.

This includes activating the €450 million crisis reserve of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the possibility for member states to purchase and resell fertilisers at lower prices.

However, the organisation believes that the commission is “missing its target” when it comes to using instruments “from outside of the usual toolbox”.

Reacting to the EU communication, CEJA president Diana Lenzi said:

“Because synthetic fertilisers have always represented a high input cost, young farmers are supporting this trajectory, including the facilitation of the access to organic fertilisers and the support given to green ammonia.

“However, even with reviewed Strategic Plans, the CAP cannot be enough to succeed in this challenge”.

CEJA said that the communication should have provided more concrete tools to achieve the long-term objectives of reducing mineral fertiliser dependence and investment in organic options.

The group said that research is needed to develop alternative solutions which are both environmentally safer and economically viable.

CEJA added that the commission must do more to promote the better use of manure and cover crops along with the development of regional management systems.