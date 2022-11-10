Two reports, which detail the ongoing issues around horticultural peat and potential solutions to them, were published yesterday (Tuesday, November 10).

The reports were commissioned by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) as part of a working paper on supporting the sector.

The first was assembled by Seamus Boland of Irish Rural Link to assess the level of peat stocks in Ireland and identify sub-30ha sites that could be suitable for extraction in compliance with the current regulations.

His report identified a lack of engagement with the planning process among peat extractors, however, representatives and those working in the sector have said this is due to an over-complicated system for obtaining harvesting licenses and planning permission.

This was the subject of intense discussions at a meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine (JOC) yesterday, which Minister of State with responsibility for Horticulture Pippa Hackett attended.

She presented Boland’s report at the outset of the meeting, however, committee members angrily stated that it does not seem to take into account the reasoning for this low engagement.

They also expressed frustration at the fact that they only received copies of the reports some two and a half hours before the meeting, despite the fact that Minister Hackett had received them last Thursday (November 3).

Speaking before the JOC yesterday, Minister Hackett told Agriland that “there isn’t any cliff edge at the moment in terms of access to peat”.

“Growers in Ireland are at an ok state in terms of access to peat. There’s a certain amount of domestic resource of peat and we use imported peat as well.

“That is working, but still that is not a long-term solution either. And that is why we ultimately have to move to alternatives as quickly as possible,” she said.

According to the department, Boland also made a number of additional recommendations that should be considered in attempts to meet the challenges facing the horticultural sector.

Second report

The department also commissioned planning experts, Des Johnson and Padraic Thornton to provide guidance on the regulatory process for the extraction of peat on sub 30-hectare sites.

It builds on previous reports which were commissioned by the Department of the Envrionment, Climate and Communications (DECC) and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

“As Minister with responsibility for horticulture, I recognise the need for the supply of peat for the domestic horticultural industry during the transitionary period to peat-free alternatives.

“Peat is a finite and precious resource and there are regulatory processes in place to protect it, therefore I encourage peat extractors to examine the guidance and engage fully with the regulatory systems in place,” Minister Hackett concluded.

Reaction

Following the JOC meeting yesterday, Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne expressed his frustration at what he feels is a lack of action from the government on these issues.

The deputy said that he raised the matter in the Dáil two weeks ago with Minister Hackett, and was told then that she would present the sector with short, medium and long-term plans on the issues.

“Yet none of those plans have produced anything for the sector,” he said.

“While it is frustrating for the committee, I can’t imagine what it must be like for operators within the sector to be stonewalled every step of the way.

“The departments need to stop burying their heads in the sand on the realities facing the horticultural and mushroom sector who are playing their part in employing more sustainable methods in their businesses, and who are playing their part in developing alternatives,” he finished.