Cattle sale in Ballinasloe called off following power outage

A power outage in parts of Galway on Saturday, November 23, resulted in the management of Ballinasloe Cooperative Livestock Mart making the decision to call the sale off for the day.

Speaking to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the mart explained the power outage was “outside the control” of the mart management.

The spokesperson continued: “There was over an our of selling completed when the outage occurred and there was about another hour to go.”

It was outlined that the system is dependent on electricity so selling had to stop when the power went out.

Management initially thought it was a simple problem, however, the mart contacted contacted the ESB who informed the mart’s staff that its technicians were looking into the problem.

It was the whole area suffered the power outage, There was a whole web of the country without electricity.

Continuing, the spokesperson explained: “It was 2:30pm before the power was restored.

“The electricity was out for about an hour and 15 minutes and, at that stage, we had called off the sale because a lot of the buyers had gone home and the sellers decided to take their stock home also.

The spokesperson noted: “The suckler cow and weanling sale will continue as normal next Saturday at 11:00am.

Concluding, the mart outlined it will also be hosting a “special sale” of 30 springing heifers on Saturday, December 7. More information is available here.