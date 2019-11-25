DeLaval launches a new heat and pregnancy detecting milking system

Today, November 25, DeLaval introduced its latest addition to the VMS series, the new DeLaval VMS milking system V310.

This new VMS V310 – launched by DeLaval – is equipped with a new feature known as DeLaval RePro that detects heat and pregnancy automatically during the milking process.

The new DeLaval VM V310, it says, builds on the success of the VMS V300 – which was launched in 2018.

The features of DeLaval InControl, DeLaval PureFlow and DeLaval InSight are standard on both systems, but with DeLaval RePro standard exclusively on the VMS V310.

“DeLaval RePro will provide dairy farmers with accurate insights into the reproductive status of each cow in the herd,” stated DeLaval.

It works by using progesterone based sampling and analysis, heat and pregnancy can be detected in real time as well as cows that are not cycling as they should.

This new feature DeLaval explained allows farmers to save both time and the cost of managing reproduction and unwanted open days.

Advertisement

While also stating that “it is the first milking system DeLaval VMS V310 that automatically confirms pregnant cows”.

This new feature, it said: “Can result in healthier cows and reduced veterinarian costs due to cows becoming pregnant at the right time with more productive lactations”.

Christian Legret, a DeLaval VMS V310 owner, commented: “With the VMS V310, the robot is in charge of 90% of our tasks. Before we needed ultrasounds, but with RePro we hardly need them anymore because the system can tell us when the cows are pregnant.”

With two models available, it gives you the option of choosing the voluntary milking system that best matches your needs and farming style.

The new DeLaval VMS milking system V310 will become available from January 1 2020.