IFA to hand ‘letter of protest’ to MII and Creed this morning

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is set to hand a letter of protest to Meat Industry Ireland (MII) officials and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed, this morning, Monday, November 25.

In a message circulated to the IFA’s national committee last night, Sunday, November 24 – and seen by AgriLand – the outgoing IFA president Joe Healy said the letter of protest is relating to concerns that there will be “little or no beef price increase again this week”.

Healy explained to the IFA committee members that factory agents had outlined that there will be “little or no” rise in beef price. He stressed: “Enough is enough.”

The action, taking place this morning, coincides with ballots opening for the next president and deputy president of the IFA – members will begin to cast their votes at IFA branches this evening.

Continuing, the IFA president explained: “This [lack of price rise] is completely unacceptable given what the initial beef price tracker index showed last Thursday.

Healy further noted “there is still no sign of a beef taskforce meeting” taking place.

Advertisement

Concluding, the IFA president called on “as many as possible” of the national committee to come along.

Concluding, he noted: “We’re planning to leave from the Farm Centre at 11:00am sharp and call to the MII offices and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine offices also.”

Tractor protest

Separately, a number of individual farmers have said they are organising a tractor protest, to be held in Dublin this week.

Speaking to AgriLand, one of the organisers of the planned demonstration said that the protest is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, November 26, with some tractor drivers claiming to be preparing to travel up to Dublin tonight.

The organiser, named Daniel, said that the event will be held outside Dáil Éireann, with plans to congregate around Merrion Square.

Daniel said that the protest is not being organised by any single farming organisation but rather individual farmers.