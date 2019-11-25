Showery spells this week with low pressure prevailing

Low pressure will prevail over the country this week causing further unsettled conditions with showers of rain occurring most days, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Monday, November 25, will start rather cloudy and misty with just a few bright spells.

Rain will become confined to Ulster this morning, with scattered showers elsewhere, a few of these heavy in places.

Top temperatures today will range from 9° to 12° with light to moderate southeast breezes becoming southwesterly or variable in direction, according to the national forecaster.

Tonight will see a few clear spells but conditions will remain generally misty and cloudy with patches of fog in places.

Wet and windy weather will develop over Munster and south Leinster later tonight with lowest temperatures ranging from 5° to 8°.

Advertisement

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will see rain will move northwards during the morning.

Windy conditions will be experienced tomorrow also with strong to gale-force southerly winds on southern coasts and fresh to strong easterly winds elsewhere.

Wednesday will be a rather cloudy and showery day across the eastern half of the country, however, a good deal of dry weather will occur elsewhere with some brighter spells.

Finally, on Thursday, outbreaks of rain in most places with driest and brightest spells across southern counties at first, and later across northern areas.

Highest temperatures on Thursday will range from 8° to 11° in light to moderate northwest breezes.