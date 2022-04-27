The latest export figures have shown the total number of cattle exported from Ireland has increased by over 12,000 head when compared to figures from the same time period last year.

The number of store and adult cattle exported has decreased, but the number of calves and weanlings exported has increased.

Calf export capacity had suffered a setback on Tuesday, March 29, when the Stena Horizon vessel entered dry dock for a routine service. As of Tuesday, April 26, the vessel remains in dry dock and will resume sailing on Saturday (April 30) at the earliest.

Cattle exports by type for the past three years, up to and including the week ending April 17:

By category202020212022
Calves:92,83386,969102,873
Weanlings:8,4567,3288,014
Stores:6,7628,9087,677
Adult cattle:10,91215,57412,368
Total cattle:118,963118,779130,932

An increase in the number of cattle exported is generally seen as positive news by beef farmers, as it reduces the amount of cattle available in the system which helps to shift the supply/demand dynamic more in favour of the beef farmer.

The large volume of calves exported to date this year are primarily dairy-bred male calves destined for veal production in countries in mainland Europe.

Cattle exports by destination up to and including the week ending April 17:

Country202020212022
Netherlands47,33931,14463,013
Spain32,05139,31732,872
Northern Ireland11,87826,69514,407
Italy6,77011,9719,687
Libya5,5693,0325,051
Poland2,4479581,822
Jordan1,601
Great Britain1,715837911
Greece908682791
Belgium3,9271,425572
Morocco111
France2,9272,48044
Other3,43223850
Total118,963118,779130,932

As the table above indicates, the Netherlands has taken the largest number of Irish bovine livestock to date this year (on a per head basis) .

Customers in the Netherlands buy mainly calves and, as the table above indicates, the number of cattle traded to the country has more than doubled in the first 14 weeks of this year compared to the same time period last year.

However, the number of livestock exported to Northern Ireland has fallen considerably.

One of the major talking points last year was the strong demand for forward and finished cattle from Northern Ireland, however in the first 14 weeks of this year, the number of cattle exported north has fallen by over 12,000 head.

