The Fine Gael deputy government chief whip, Brendan Griffin and Seanad whip, senator Seán Kyne, have told Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan that his proposed ban on the sale of turf “should not proceed”.

The interaction took place at a “robust” meeting between members of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party and Minister Ryan today (Tuesday, April 26).

In a statement, the two senior Fine Gael party members stated: “The meeting heard views from party colleagues. The use of turf as a fuel source has been declining for a number of years regardless.

“With all that is happening right now, in terms of the war, escalating energy bills, future fuel sources, Minister Ryan’s proposals as mooted in recent weeks should not proceed. This was made clear to Minister Ryan today,” they added.

Further meetings on turf sale ban

The Fine Gael parliamentary party members said that Minister Ryan has agreed to meet them again in the future to continue discussions on this issue which they describe as being “absolutely integral to many householders across rural Ireland”.

“We look forward to this continuing engagement,” they stated.

Minister Ryan has been fielding opposition from several coalition colleagues since he announced the planned ban, which is aimed at reducing air pollution, earlier this month.

The initial indication of discord between the three government parties on this issue became apparent when Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar announced that the plan would be put on ‘pause’ shortly after Minister Ryan’s announcement of the plan.

The Green Party minister then clarified the confusion and said the plan would go ahead, but he subsequently rowed back slightly on an outright ban, indicating that the sale of turf in smaller communities may still be permitted.

A number of TDs and senators from Fianna Fáil also planned to formally call on Minister Ryan to suspend plans to introduce a ban on the sale of turf from September in a meeting today.

Tipperary TD and chairperson of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine Jackie Cahill said the minister’s previous confirmation that he is planning to move ahead with the ban has “resulted in much upset and frustration in many parts of rural Ireland at the prospect of a sudden cessation in the cutting and selling of turf at Minister Ryan’s direction”.