Ireland’s forage maize acreage looks set to increase by 15% in 2022 and driving all of this is the Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIC) apparently.

According to Maizetech’s John Foley, 40,000ac of forage maize are normally sown out in Ireland on an annual basis.

“Initially, we were expecting the area planted to come in around this figure once again in 2022,” he said. “But that was before the farm minister announced the €400/ha support payment. This has made all the difference.”

“Our phone has been ringing off the hook with farmers wanting to secure seed. All our original stocks have now sold out.

“We can’t bring in seed from the UK at the present time, so we are trying to secure as much additional stock from France,” he added.

Forage maize

Foley told Agriland that forage maize is now grown in 28 Irish counties.

“In contrast to the likes of growing a spring cereal, most grassland farmers have a neighbour that either grows maize or has the equipment required to plant and harvest the crop,” he commented.

“This is why there has been such a positive response in the direction of maize, where the TIC is concerned.”

Foley estimates that as much as 50% of this year’s maize crop is now in the ground.

“Ground conditions have been excellent and the excellent weather is allowing growers to get on with drilling in a very straightforward manner,” he confirmed.

Foley is also predicting that many farmers will use the TIC to allow them plant maize after taking a first cut of grass silage.

“I am aware that many farmers plan taking a first cut of silage during the first week of May and then going in with the plough immediately afterwards,” he continued.

“Making this happen from an agronomic point of view is the availability of the new compostable films.

“We have trialled these new products over the past number of years. They act to boost growth rates immensely throughout the entire growing season.

“The latest data indicates that the new films will act to improve maize grain yields by as much as 0.5t/ac. nGiven the price of all cereals at the present time, this represents real money.

“The new, compostable films are more expensive than those available up to this point. However, the additional yield they can help deliver makes their use a more than feasible economic option.

“In addition, compostable films can be used to maximise yields in later sown maize crops,” he said.