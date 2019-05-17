Carbery reveals milk price for April

The Carbery Group has become the latest processor to reveal its milk price for April, announcing a slight drop.

The four west Cork co-ops will pay 32.46c/L including VAT (30.8c/L excluding VAT) for April milk, a reduction of 1c/L, the group has announced.

This is the first reduction in milk price from Carbery this year and is understood to be a move conducted on the basis of “prudent management” due to current flat European cheese markets.

Carbery is the latest in a series of milk price announcements this week.

Recent prices

Announced earlier today, the Aurivo base price remains at 30.5c/L including VAT – the same as for March milk.

The unconditional early-calving bonus of 1.4c/L from recent months offered by the north-west co-operative has ended.

Advertisement

Aurivo will closely monitor market developments and pay the maximum price consistent with market returns, a spokesperson for the co-op said.

Yesterday, Dairygold revealed that it will pay its milk suppliers 30.69c/L for April milk supplies.

This price is inclusive of 0.65c/L Quality and Sustainability Bonuses and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This price reflects a reduction of 0.5c/L on the March base milk price paid. “This adjustment is necessary to reflect dairy market returns,” the representative added.

While milk supply in Ireland and the UK is very strong, market demand is sluggish, particularly in a European context. The board will continue to monitor the position on a monthly basis.