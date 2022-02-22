Carbery Group has increased its January milk price by 2c/L, the company has announced (Tuesday, February 22).

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops – Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird – this will result in an average price for January of 42.5c/L, the company said.

This price is inclusive of VAT and 5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus.

A spokesperson for Carbery said that the board agreed the increase due to the “continuing strong performance of dairy markets, and particularly the improved performance of cheese markets”.

Carbery follows on from Glanbia, Dairygold, Kerry Group and Lakeland Dairies in the upward milk-price trend.

The base price paid to farmers by Glanbia for January milk, along with bonuses will see the potential for a 44.58c/L total price paid.

Dairygold announced that it increased its price to 41.5c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, including VAT and bonuses.

Kerry Group announced earlier this month that its base price for January will be 41c/L, including VAT, for milk with constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

And, Lakeland Dairies increased its milk price by 1c/L, bringing it to 41c/L, inclusive of lactose bonus and VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein for milk supplied during January.