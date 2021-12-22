Carbery Group, the west Cork-based international ingredients, flavours and cheese producer this week (Tuesday, December 21) launched the latest phase of its tree-planting project with long-time partners SWS Forestry, and new partners the Green Economy Foundation.

The group announced that the ‘West Cork Trees Project’ has secured funding under the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Rural Development Programme, using the European Innovation Partnerships (EIP) scheme.

Each of the 1,200 Carbery suppliers will receive 50 trees (oak, birch, white thorn, black thorn) made available to them for free via their local co-op.

Dairy industry involvement in forestry

The initiative, which was the first of its kind for Ireland’s dairy industry, was first launched by Carbery in March 2016, with the aim of addressing climate change at a local level by off-setting carbon emissions.

Since the launch in 2016, 45,000 trees have been planted across west Cork, and this new phase will see a further 60,000 trees planted across the region, according to Carbery Group.

As well as this, farmers can participate in dedicated workshops on protecting and enhancing biodiversity on their farms in 2022 as part of the project.

The trees will be distributed in early January.

Carbery Group

Earlier this year, Carbery Group, acquired savoury flavour and ingredient supplier, Innova Flavors, from Griffith Foods Worldwide.

The new company is an addition to Synergy, Carbery’s international flavours business.

Known in the US for its sweet flavours, extracts and essences, Carbery Group said at the time that the strategic purchase expanded the savoury capabilities of Synergy US and complemented Synergy’s offerings worldwide.

“Our primary purpose is to add value for our farmer shareholders”, said TJ Sullivan, chairman of Carbery Group had said.