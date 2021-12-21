Lemken has announced an updated version of its front-mounted furrow press which offers true tracking to enable more accurate use with GPS guidance systems.

The rationale behind this development is that a greater number of farmers are using front-mounted furrow presses for both reconsolidation and for counterbalancing the tractor when turning with a raised seed drill combination.

Adaption of present furrow press

The company has taken a popular variant of this implement, the VarioPack front-mounted furrow press, and is bringing a version to market which has been modified to provide new steering characteristics.

This latest furrow press comes with hydraulically adjustable steering sensitivity for working in hilly terrain or with GPS-controlled tractors.

Lemken claims that the new system enables precise, reliable pass alignment. The true-tracking performance of this furrow press is said to reduce driver strain, as there is no need to counter-steer in difficult conditions. The furrow press automatically returns to its central position

The VarioPack steering is preloaded mechanically, or optionally via a hydraulic cylinder with a nitrogen accumulator.

This allows the pressure to be adjusted so that the furrow press, which is set to the prevailing working conditions, is safely and reliably returned to its central position ensuring precise alignment on each pass.

Improves GPS compatibility

The system is said to come into its own when working on slopes or if the operator wishes to prevent movement caused by a delayed response to the steering movements of a GPS directed tractor.

The hubless furrow press design has been retained. In this arrangement the individual rings are bolted to each rather than being mounted on a central shaft, reducing clogging and allowing for the adjustment of the presses width.

The first models to be released from mid-2022 onwards will be a rigid version with working widths of 2.5-4m and a ring diameter of 90cm.

A folding version will also be available with a choice of ring diameters, either 70cm or 90cm, and working widths between 4m and 6m.