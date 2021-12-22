The weeks leading up to Christmas have seen a good trade for dairy-born calves from farmers and agents, with that trend continuing at Bandon’s calf sale.

Although many marts are now closed for Christmas, there were still some sales taking place over the last while. Agriland spoke to Bandon’s Mart manager Sean Dennehy to learn about the trade at Bandon’s calf sale on Monday, December 20.

Calf sales in recent week have seen bigger numbers return, which was the case in Enniscorthy last week and Bandon this week – with over 200 calves present at the Co. Cork mart.

Calf sale

Speaking to Agriland, Sean said: “We had over 200 calves at our sale on Monday, with a good range of Friesian bulls, Hereford, Angus and Continental calves.

Starting with the Friesian bulls, Sean said: “There was a good turn out of Friesian bulls, with younger calves selling from €40 to €80.

“The stronger calves that were two to three-weeks older were making from €100 to €130.”

Sean added that: “There was a good number of farmers buying online today, with many seeing the younger Friesian bulls as good value.

Moving to the calves sired by beef bulls and starting with the Hereford and Angus calves that were present at Bandon on Monday, Sean said: “The Hereford and Angus calves sold from €170 for the younger calves to €250 for the older types.

“There was also a number of Belgian Blue and Simmental calves on offer. The Belgian Blue calves sold from €320 to a top call of €350. Top price of the day went to a Simmental calf, it sold for €420.”

Summing up Sean stated that: “Overall a very good trade for calves with online buyer as active as ringside buyers. There is demand for calves with farmers and agents.”