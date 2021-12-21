Ireland’s strategic plan for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) has received approval from Cabinet today (Tuesday, December 21).

Following a number of final touches to be made by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), it will be submitted to the European Commission before the January 1, 2022 deadline.

While this green light from government is an important milestone in the development of Ireland’s strategic plan, it is not the final step, however.

Further detailed engagement will take place with the European Commission in the first half of 2022, and the approval process is likely to last between six and nine months, with the plan coming into effect on January 1, 2023.

Commenting on the approval from his government colleagues, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said this CAP is a “farmer-friendly and fair one which will offer confidence and clarity around our farm payments over the coming years”.

He highlighted the hugely important contribution of agri-food stakeholders to the development of the draft plan, through both the national CAP Stakeholder Consultative Committee and various other consultative channels, including direct engagement with farmers through a series of mart meetings earlier this autumn.

“Engagement from stakeholders, including visiting 27 marts in every county in the country, has been vital in getting the draft CAP strategic plan to this point, and in ensuring that we meet the twin objectives of the continued viability of our productive farmers and maximising the environmental sustainability of the sector.

“I have engaged and listened intently to stakeholder feedback and I have now responded, for example, through the expanded range of agricultural practices that can be implemented under the new eco scheme, which will ensure access for all farmers, and through the ambition that we have shown in the proposed Pillar II Agri-Environment and Climate Measure.

“I have also sought to deliver a fair approach to the redistribution of Pillar I payments while complying with the requirements of the CAP reform agreement and the ensuing EU legislation.”

Government’s approval of the plan has also been welcomed by Ministers of State at the DAFM, Martin Heydon and Pippa Hackett.