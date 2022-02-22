Teagasc has stated that the further drainage of peat or high organic content soils “cannot be justified” as it is “contrary to climate action goals”.

An update to its manual on drainage and soil management marks a significant change in Teagasc’s advice to farmers on drainage, which had previously included peat soils.

Teagasc said that the “best practice” document is aimed at farmers who are considering a drainage project on mineral soils and those managing lands susceptible to damage in poor weather. It also includes a new section on soil health.

It was developed with “feedback from some of the country’s leading farmers and scientists”.

Teagasc manual

The guide states that fields with high organic content or peat soils should not be considered for land drainage works. The national authority explained that is because it would be “contrary to climate action goals for Ireland”.

Teagasc explained that draining such soils would “result in substantial CO2 emissions to the atmosphere, which would dwarf any non CO2 benefit”.

The document adds that “a significant programme of water table management” should be considered on organic soils that were previously drained.

Prof. Frank O’Mara, director of Teagasc, said that farmers have seen “how periods of persistent rainfall have played havoc with grazing, silage-making and tillage operations” in recent years.

“While the capacity of any drainage system will be limited, drainage systems if appropriately located and designed can alleviate the impact of high rainfall,” he stated.

“It is critically important, however, that any drainage project is climate smart and profit driven and carefully evaluated for financial viability as well as technical feasibility,” O’Mara explained.

“Science and policy have now acknowledged the role of land drainage across the globe needs to change. Drainage of high organic content soils is no longer climate smart,” he continued.

The Teagasc director said that drainage projects that are “implemented professionally on appropriate soil types and with careful regard for the environment” will improve productivity in most years.

“Each drainage project in mineral soils is unique. Its potential financial viability is a matter of fine judgement by the farmer. Direct costs, the potential improvement in output, and the likely increase in revenue from key enterprises must be balanced,” O’Mara said.