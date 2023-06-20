Carbery has held their base milk price for May and confirmed that it will pay an average price to suppliers for May of 41.25c/l.

The group also indicated today (Tuesday, June 20) that it has agreed to continue to support its milk price from its Stability Fund and is allocating 3c/l support for May milk.

In a statement Carbery said: “If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price for May of 41.25c/l, inclusive of VAT and 0.5c/l Somatic Cell Count (SCC) bonus”.

However a spokesperson for Carbery also warned that they “continue to be concerned about dairy markets performance and in particular the slow demand recovery to date”.

The Co. Cork group is the latest processor to again warn about the “challenging” global environment and the impact that this is having on milk prices and to declare its May milk price.

Last week Tirlán confirmed that it will pay a total of 40.08c/L (including VAT) for May creamery milk supplies.

The Co. Tipperary-headquartered co-op, Arrabawn,also announced that it will pay its suppliers a base milk price of 39.69c/L, including VAT, for milk at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Arrabawn’s average milk price for May, inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 41.47 c/L.

Meanwhile Dairygold will offer a quoted milk price for May of 40c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses, and VAT.

The processor said that its quoted milk price will equate to an average farmgate price for May of 41.9c/L, based on average May milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

Kerry will pay its suppliers a base milk price of 37c/L, including VAT, for milk at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat for milk supplied in May.

This represented a drop of 1c/L by Kerry from the base price of 38c/L for April supplies.

According to Kerry the price equates to 40.61c/L including VAT at EU standard constituents 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.

The processor said that, based on Kerry’s average milk solids for April, the expected average milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 39.09c/L.

Earlier today the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index recorded no percentage change after its latest trading event.

The index figures remains at 1,002, the same figure recorded last time on June 6, 2023.

At today’s event, 20,372MT of product was sold at an average price of $3,479/MT.