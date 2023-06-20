Despite the “strong endorsement” by the Council of the EU for the Nature Restoration Law, a “risk” remains that the law will be “watered down to the point of meaninglessness”.

This is according to the Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) which said that the council’s position on the proposed law adopted today (Tuesday, June 20) “throws a lifeline to the initiative”.

The council is now aiming to restore 30% of drained peatlands under agricultural use by 2030 and 50% by 2050, with the possibility for member states that are heavily affected to apply a lower percentage.

The proposed law has been “subject to a negative campaign led by the European People’s Party (EPP)”, and which has been “characterised by scare tactics and misinformation”, the IWT claimed.

Ahead of the vote in a meeting of EU environment ministers, the EPP, of which Fine Gael is a member, called on EU member states to reject the proposed Nature Restoration Law.

The council’s general approach will serve as a mandate for negotiations between the Council of the EU and the European Parliament on the final shape of the legislation.

Nature Restoration Law

Commenting that much of the Nature Restoration Law still “rests in the hands of MEPs” in the coming weeks, IWT’s campaigns officer, Pádraic Fogarty said:

“While there seems to be deep divisions within the EPP on their wrecking-ball approach to the legislation, their fundamental philosophy hasn’t changed.

“Too many politicians, at home and in Brussels, continue to deny the terrible reality of our biodiversity and climate crisis.”

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, and the Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan both attended the meeting.

Speaking today, Minister Noonan said Ireland has “indicated its support” for the Nature Restoration Law and he believes the agreed text is “ambitious and balanced”.

“Like everyone who cares about nature, I’m relieved that the Nature Restoration Law was supported by the Environment Council,” Minister Ryan commented.

“Ministers’ willingness to move the law forward sends a strong signal to the European Parliament, where political games have stalled negotiations,” the IWT said.

The Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety in the European Parliament will vote on its position on the proposed law next Tuesday, June 27.

The IWT said that “another rejection amendment will be tabled” at the meeting. Irrespective of whether the committee adopts or rejects the proposal, it will come before a plenary (full) session of the parliament next month.

The recent debate on the law exposed “deep divisions within Ireland’s large centre-right parties, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, which seem to have no coherent policy on the biodiversity crisis,” the IWT claimed.