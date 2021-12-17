Carbery Group has increased its milk price by 1c/L for supplies during November, compared to the previous month.

If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird – it will result in an average price for November of 39.2c/L, inclusive of VAT and 0.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus.

The move follows announcements from other processors that will also see increases in the price paid to farmers for supplies in November.

Milk price

Yesterday, (December, 16), Dairygold increased its quoted milk price for November by 1.5c/L to 39.5c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The company said this is inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

A spokesperson for the company said that “global milk supplies continue to ease with projected growth for the year 2021 expected to be less than 1%”.

The board of Lakeland Dairies was the first to announce it was going to increase the milk price for November.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its price by 1.22c/L and will pay a base milk price of 39.22c/L, including VAT, for 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its price by 1p/L and will pay a milk price of 31.5p/L.

Glanbia has announced that, for November, it will pay its member milk suppliers 39c/L, including VAT, at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This is up from 37.6c/L, including VAT, for October supplies.

Kerry Group also announced an increase in the base price for supplies during the month of November.

The processor said that the base price will rise to 38.25c/L including VAT at constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

That is an increase of 1.25c/L compared to the October price of 37c/L, which itself was an increase of 1c/L on the previous month.