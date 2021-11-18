Carbery Group has announced an increase of 1c/L for its October milk, up 1c/L on last month’s price.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops – Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird – it will result in an average price for October of 38.2c/L, inclusive of VAT, and a 0.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus.

Earlier this month, the the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association predicted an October price of more than 40c/L.

The association said that serious upward momentum behind the rise in dairy markets should result in “substantial rises in base milk prices for October milk”.

However, the prediction hasn’t come true so far with other processor prices coming in short of the predicted price.

Lakelands

Earlier this month, Lakeland Dairies – in the Republic of Ireland – increased its price by 0.5c/L and will pay a base price of 38c/L, including VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

While in Northern Ireland, it increased its price by 0.4p/L and will pay a milk price of 30.5p/L.

Dairygold

Dairygold increased its price for October milk to 38c/L, inclusive of VAT and bonuses, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Kerry

Kerry announced it would pay farmer suppliers a base price of 37c/L including VAT at constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, compared to last month’s price of 36c/L.

Glanbia

Glanbia Ireland will pay a base milk price for October of 37.18c/L including VAT for creamery milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is an increase of 1c/L including VAT on the September base price.

Farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/L including VAT payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their share of GI profit.