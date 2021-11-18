Northern Ireland Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Edwin Poots has announced the appointment of eleven new members to the board of the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

The new members will serve three-year terms, with two different time brackets.

From December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2024, the following appointees will sit on the AFBI board:

Mr. Tom Tynan; Prof. Sally Shortall; Mr. Tom Wright; Mr. Tim McClelland; Mr. Ian Murphy; Mr. Alan Moore; Mrs. Daphne Johnston; and Mr. David Campbell

From May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2025, Mr. Martyn Blair, Mr. William Montgomery and Ms. Thérèse Rafferty will serve their term.

Announcing the new appointments, Minister Poots said:

“I welcome the appointments of all the new incoming Members of the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Board. Each will bring a variety of different and important skills which will benefit the Board’s future development.

“AFBI undertakes scientific, testing and research work in fields of agriculture, animal health and welfare, food, fisheries, forestry, rural development and enterprise, with a particular emphasis on the natural environment.

“The skills and experience of the incoming Members in business and governance matters will provide leadership and guidance to AFBI as they continue their important work.”