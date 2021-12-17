Met Éireann is forecasting mostly cloudy and dry weather conditions across the country this weekend.

The national forecaster said that today (Friday, December 17) will be dry and mostly cloudy; but there could be some spells of sunshine breaking through.

Highest temperatures will range from 7° to 10° with light to moderate southeasterly breezes; it may be fresh at times on the southwest coast.

Overnight, it will stay dry and mostly cloudy, but Met Éireann said that there could be some clear spells.

Temperatures tonight will fall back to between 4° to 7°; there is a risk of frost where skies clear.

The forecaster said that in the northern half of the country some fog patches could form.

Weekend conditions

Tomorrow, Saturday (December, 18), it will be mostly dry and cloudy across the country, with some brighter spells.

In some areas, Met Éireann said there may be some fog patches during the morning.

On southern coasts and in upland areas, there will be patches of mist or drizzle.

Highest temperatures will be between 6° and 9° in general, reaching 10° in southern coastal areas.

Southeasterly breezes will be light to moderate, with winds a bit fresher again in the southwest.

On Saturday night, it will be cloudy and dry, some patches of drizzle, fog and mist will form; it will be most dense in the north and east.

Temperatures will fall back to between 4° and 8°, with east to southeasterly breezes light to moderate in force.

Advertisement

Sunday (December, 19) will again be cloudy and dry in many areas, with any lingering fog being slow to clear.

In southern and eastern coastal areas some outbreaks of drizzle may happen.

Easterly breezes will be mainly light and temperatures will rise to a range of 6° to 9°.

Some spots of drizzle are possible on Sunday night, but it will be cloudy and mainly dry in many areas.

Lowest temperatures of 2° and 6°; it will be coldest in the north of the country.

Weather outlook

Met Éireann said that high pressure is set to continue to dominate into the early days of Christmas week; conditions will remain mostly cloudy and dry and it will also become slightly colder.

Monday (December, 20) will be largely dry and cloudy with some patchy drizzle in coastal areas.

Temperatures will reach between 5° and 8° during the day, but will fall back to between 3° and 6° overnight.

Tuesday (December, 21) may bring some brighter spells, it will again be mostly dry and cloudy across the country.

Highest temperatures of 5° and 8° in mainly light southeast breezes.

Frost will be likely on Tuesday night as temperatures drop to around freezing.

Met Éireann is forecasting that the mainly dry weather will continue to midweek when the high pressure system will gradually breakdown, with rain moving in from the southwest.