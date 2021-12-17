An independent TD has claimed in the Dáil that there are “80,000 deer too many in this country”.

Seán Canney told a debate on Wednesday (December, 15) that deer are “running wild around the place”.

“They are jumping out on the roads, hitting cars and whatever. That is endangering life. We need to do something about that.

“Hare coursing and fox hunting have been traditions in many rural areas for years. They are a means to keep wildlife, such as foxes, under control,” the Co. Galway TD stated.

Deer

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae agreed with Seán Canney’s comments on the deer population in Ireland.

“On the issue of wild animals, we are completely overrun with deer in Co. Kerry. Our roads are not safe.

“At 7:15a.m the other morning, a deer ran out in front of a youngster who had gone to the trouble of getting his driving test, buying a car and getting expensive insurance, and it made flitters of his car, which he gave a lot of money for.

“He is finished now. He cannot go to work because his car has been put out of action, before it really got going at all,” the independent deputy said.

“Something has to be done about the deer because they have our side of the country totally overrun. The roads are not safe. They are eating farmers out of house and home.

“We are talking about there not being any fertiliser next year. For many farmers, there was no good in putting it out anyway because the deer got the benefit of it,” Healy-Rae added.

Foxes

The TD also called for the fox population to be “brought under control in some way”.

“Many [TDs] here may not realise what happens when a lamb or a couple of lambs are taken by a fox. It is absolutely horrible.

“Every year, 30 or 40 sheep out of every flock finish up without a lamb because of foxes,” the TD claimed.

Healy-Rae said there needs to be policy or government action taken to deal with deer and foxes.

Hare coursing

Meanwhile, People Before Profit/Solidarity TD, Paul Murphy said that the bill to ban hare coursing will progress to ‘second stage’ next year.

The Dublin TD described the activity as a “cruel practice” that has “no support from the public”.

“The question for the Green Party will be whether it will go against its long-term policy of supporting a ban on hare coursing and back its partners in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael by voting against the ban,” the deputy said.