Carbery group holds steady on October milk

Carbery Group has become the latest processor to announce its October milk price, revealing that it is going to hold its price from last month.

The board of Carbery Group has decided to hold its milk price for October, a spokesperson for the group said.

“This will be replicated across the four co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Lisavaird and Drinagh.”

The October price equates to a price of 31.4c/L including VAT and the 1c/L support from the Carbery Stability Fund.

“Carbery Group will continue to monitor the market going forward,” the Carbery Group spokesperson concluded.

Earlier today, Wednesday, November 20, Tipperary Co-op announced an increased price for last month’s milk.

Making the announcement today, Wednesday, November 20, the co-op revealed a price of 29.5c/L including VAT – an increase of 0.5c/L.

The Tipperary Co-op price follows October milk price announcements from a number of other firms in recent days and weeks.

Meanwhile, southern cooperative North Cork Creameries revealed that it has decided to maintain its October milk price at 29.5c/L including VAT, based on solids of 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

GDT increases in latest auction

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has hit five consecutive increases following the conclusion of the latest auction yesterday, Tuesday, November 19.

Yesterday’s tender – Event 248 – concluded with the GDT Price Index up 1.7%, according to the trading platform.

Lasting two hours and 26 minutes, the auction saw 187 bidders participate across 17 rounds, with 134 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 37,968MT of product was sold on the day.