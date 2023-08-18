Carbery has today (Friday, August 18) become the latest processor to confirm the price it will pay farmers for milk supplied in July.

The Cork processor has reduced its base milk price for July by 2c/L.

In a statement, Carbery said that it is continuing to support milk price from its stability fund and is allocating 3c/L support for July milk.

If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price for July of 38.05c/L, inclusive of VAT and 0.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus.

A spokesperson for Carbery stated that “milk price continues to be impacted by poorly performing dairy markets, and expected demand recovery has not yet materialised”.

Tirlán yesterday confirmed that it will reduce the price it will pay for milk supplied in July by 2.5c/L on the June price.

The processor also warned that global dairy markets continue to “weaken”.

The co-op has confirmed that it will pay a total of 35.58c/L (including VAT) for July creamery milk supplies based on 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Earlier this week, Dairygold reduced its July milk price by 2.0c/L to 36c/L, while Kerry Group said that it will pay suppliers a base price of 34c/L for July milk, plus a milk contract payment of 3c/L on qualifying milk volumes.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies has also confirmed that it will reduce the price it will pay for milk supplied in July in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

It will pay a price of 35.5c/L for milk at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein for July milk in the Republic of Ireland.

This represents a reduction of 1.85c/L on the June price.