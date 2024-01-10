A driver of a vehicle was lucky to escape with non-life threatening injuries following their collision with a trailer that was being towed on a Co. Laois road.

The collision took place early yesterday (Tuesday, January 9) on the R445 at Ballaghmore, Co. Laois.

Gardaí from Abbeyleix quickly arrived to the scene where they determined that the driver of the vehicle was travelling behind the trailer that was being towed.

Images from the scene of the road traffic collision show the overturned car on the other side of the ditch in a field, while the section of the road is covered in the logs that emptied from the trailer.

Abbeyleix Gardaí confirmed that “one driver was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries”.

The Gardaí did offer their thanks to Roscrea Fire Station in Tipperary, and to Rathdowney Fire Station of Laois for their assistance. Source: Garda Síochána Laois Offaly Source: Garda Síochána Laois Offaly

They also added their gratitude to the local community in Ballaghmore for helping clear the road of the logs.

The Gardaí are subsequently appealing for any witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam footage, that was driving between Roscrea and Borris in Ossory yesterday between 11:45a.m and 12:30p.m, to contact them at Abbeyleix Garda Station on 057-8730580.

Trailer safety

Road Safety Authority (RSA) basics include drivers knowing driver licensing rules for drawing light trailers, trailer road traffic regulations and information on what individual vehicles are capable of towing.

Light trailers fall into two categories:

Trailers with a maximum mass not exceeding 750 kg, e.g. small car trailers.

Trailers with a maximum mass exceeding 750 kg but not exceeding 3,500 kg, e.g. larger general duty trailers including flatbed or plant trailers, car transporters, most trailer caravans, horse boxes and livestock trailers.

According to the RSA, if your light trailer has a maximum mass less than or equal to 3.5 tonnes (Category 01 and 02), it does not need to be registered or licensed.