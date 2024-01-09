Gardaí have outlined some tips to help drivers minimise the impact of winter sun glare while on the roads.

The blinding effect of low sun is well familiar to rural road users, and presents a significant road safety issue by impacting visibility and distracting drivers.

Posts have appeared on several Gardaí Facebook pages this week outlining what drivers can do to ensure that sun glare doesn’t impact safety on the roads.

Road users are advised to keep the inside and outside of their windscreens clean, and to make sure they have enough windscreen washer fluid.

Drivers should also check that their wipers are in good working order.

You should avoid using high-gloss products on the dashboard. Drivers should also use their sun visor and consider using sunglasses.

Gardaí also offered tips on how to change your driving when visibility is affected by glare.

These include:

Leaving extra space between your car and others in the event of having to make a sudden stop;

Driving slowly and being mindful of obstructions, pedestrians and cyclists;

Being especially careful coming out of junctions and around bends;

Giving yourself extra time for journeys.

Gardaí also advised that road users try, where possible, the change their journey time in order to avoid travelling during sunrise or sunset.

Roads impacted by cold snap

Separately, drivers are also being warned of potentially hazardous driving conditions this week due to low temperatures.

Over the weekend, Met Éireann issued an advisory for cold weather for the entire country.

The advisory (which is not the same as a weather warning) will be in place for most of this week.

The national forecaster said that temperatures will remain low leading to sharp to severe frost, icy patches and dense fog at times.

The weather conditions will make travelling conditions dangerous, Met Éireann said.

The advisory is currently set to remain in place until 10:30p.m on Friday (January 12).