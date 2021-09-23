Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co. Cork, is set to host a full dispersal sale of the Captain’s Hill Pedigree Angus Herd.

The Kent family based in Co. Waterford, have put nearly 20 years of work into breeding and developing the herd and are hosting the sale ahead of a change in their farming enterprise.

In a statement ahead of the sale, the Kent family said: “We specialise in a high-quality, pedigree animal, and our herd has prospered over two generations within the Kent family”.

They outlined the herd is primarily summer-calving and aims to “produce top-quality bulls and heifers for sale”.

“Our high-health status herd is suitable for both dairy and beef farmers to buy from and our repeat customers are a testament to the quality, reliability and low maintenance achieved with our Angus herd.”

Concluding, the Kent’s statement outlined: “The Aberdeen Angus is a versatile animal and this makes them a popular choice with the farmer who wishes to generate a greater profit.”

The sale will take place this Saturday, August 25, at 12:00p.m.

Advertisement

The sale will comprise:

35 cows with calves at foot;

Three in-calf heifers;

17 maiden heifers.

All stock are export tested and export clearance and haulage can be organised through Corrin Mart.

According to a statement from Corrin Mart, the sale will “provide a rare opportunity for farmers to secure some of the best Aberdeen Angus bloodlines in Ireland.”

Livestock that will be offered for sale on the day will be compromised mostly of five-star animals.

The sale will take place as an on-farm sale and bidding will take place both ringside and online. The sale will be available online on the MartEye app and the catalogue is available on Cork Co-op Mart’s Facebook page.

Farmers who have any inquiries about the sale can contact Cork Marts.

Download Our Free App