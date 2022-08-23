The committee of Cappamore Show has paid tribute to a teenager from Co. Limerick who died following a road traffic collision over the weekend.

Donnacha Ryan (Luke), from Shanacloon, Cappamore, had celebrated his 18th birthday just days before the tragic incident involving a car on a local road in Dromsally in the early hours of Sunday (August 21) morning.

The teenage pedestrian was treated by emergency services at the scene before later being pronounced death at University Hospital Limerick.

He will be laid to rest on Thursday morning following requiem mass in St. Michael’s Church, Capppamore.

In a statement, the officers and the committee of Cappamore Show, which was held on Sunday, extended their sympathies to Donnacha’s family.

“This is a time of unbearable grief and sadness for Donnacha’s family, his friends and his community. We think of his friends at this time who are struggling to come to terms with his tragic passing and extend our support and prayers to them also.

“The Ryan (Luke) family in Shanacloon have a long connection with Cappamore Show having presented the John Ryan Luke Perpetual Trophy to the show for the mares and foals section.

“The family also shared their rare animals with the show on show days past.

“Donnacha was one of the many young people involved in preparing the show grounds last week. He was part of the joy and sport of the excitement of setting up the show.

“The whole community are in shock and saddened by the tragic news. Committee members who were on the show field on Sunday afternoon held a minute’s silence and prayers for Donnacha and his grieving family.

“In the coming days the entire community will come together to support the family of Donnacha,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Cappamore GAA Club, of which Donnacha was an active member, held a remembrance night at their GAA grounds on Sunday evening.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the fatal road traffic incident.

Anyone with information can contact Bruff Garda Station 061 382940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.



