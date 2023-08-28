Independent TD Seán Canney has called for additional funding to be allocated for overtime to Gardaí across the country and “not just in Dublin”.

Speaking today (Monday, August 28), independent TD for Galway East Seán Canney said that rural crime and the absence of Garda presence on the ground is a serious concern in every part of the country.

“The number of houses and farms that are robbed on a continuous basis is frightening,” Canney said.

“I have encountered so many people whose houses have been broken into and ransacked in broad daylight.

“It is now commonplace and it is not confined to houses is isolated areas. Houses along main roads are being targeted and there seems to be no garda presence on the ground,” he added.

Canney was speaking after an announcement by government last month allocating €10 million in additional funding for overtime to Gardaí in Dublin, which he called “a welcome development” but also called for additional funding to be provided for the rest of the country.

The TD said that crime prevention action was necessary in rural areas, but that “this can only be achieved if the necessary resources are provided to have Gardaí on the beat and demonstrating a presence on our roads and towns”.

“While Garda numbers are not at a level that is required, it is imperative that we give the Gardaí across the country the necessary funding to provide a better prevention service,” Canney added.

Canney on concrete levy

Last week, Canney also raised concerns in relation to the concrete levy, calling for the government to defer the implementation of the levy due to concerns over the inclusion of precast products.

According to the TD, this would include slats for cattle.

The Defective Concrete Products Levy (DCPL), which is charged at a rate of 5% of the open market value of a concrete product, is set to come into effect from September 1.

It was announced as part of last year’s national budget (Budget 2023) for the purpose of funding the Defective Concrete Block Scheme, also known as the mica redress scheme.

Canney called on the government to defer the implementation of the levy, citing concerns over the products it will apply to.

“I am calling for the deferral as the Department of Finance and Revenue are now including precast concrete products in the levy which was never the intention,” he said.