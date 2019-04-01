Can this tractor camera make road junctions safer?

Steyr’s Q-KMS camera system has been awarded a special accolade.

The system is designed to eliminate blind-spots at road junctions and gateways – especially when using front-mounted implements.

It attracted a silver medal from a jury associated with DemoPark – an exhibition for specialist machines.

According to Steyr, the Q-KMS camera system offers numerous advantages. For example, no conversion or modification is needed when attaching different implements. The company says that it’s also possible to use the system in conjunction with a front loader.

What’s more; both the housing and the camera units are equipped with a temperature-controlled heating system – for use in winter.

The system essentially consists of two 70° (wide-angle) cameras, a control box and a monitor inside the cab. Additional cameras, for reversing for example, can also be connected to the existing control interface.

“We are delighted about this award. It highlights once again that our innovations are developed from practice for practice, and also convince experts,” explained Jona Hormann, key account manager for Steyr’s German municipal, forestry and industry division.

The ‘home’ of Steyr

In related news, Steyr says that “record numbers of visitors” made their way to its headquarters last year.

CNH Industrial’s factory in St. Valentin (Austria) attracted 10% more people in 2018 than the previous year. Last year, no less than 14,000 people (including politicians, distributors, dealers and students) travelled to the plant.

Factory employees organised ‘VIP customer events’, where farmers and contractors enjoyed an “exclusive plant tour experience”, along with ‘Ride and Drive’ sessions on a special test track.

Guests travelling to the plant are initially welcomed in the Experience Center; it’s home to several noteworthy tractors. They’re also treated to a special presentation in a dedicated auditorium.

Following this introduction, a team (of guides) leads guests throughout the entire manufacturing facility.