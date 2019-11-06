Calls made for establishment of Irish Wool Forum

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has been asked to give consideration to the establishment of a dedicated Irish Wool Forum.

Independent politician and Senator for the Agricultural Panel – Victor Boyhan has said the forum could address “the continuous decline in the industry”.

Senator Boyhan noted that the matter had been raised with him by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

Boyhan noted that sheep wool is natural, renewable and biodegradable and said there are opportunities to harness the potential of the wool industry that needs to be explored.

ICSA concerns

Senator Boyhan’s comments come as the ICSA sheep chairman, Sean McNamara, has said “All indications point to an impending total price collapse.”

We have some great businesses here in Ireland that harness all the qualities of wool and produce the finest products including: Fabrics; bedding; carpeting and for insulation purposes.

“I believe there is massive scope to explore other options and markets for wool,” the sheep farmer outlined.

“The abundance of this natural resource must be further explored in order to reach its full potential.”

Concluding, McNamara reiterated: “The ICSA is calling for initiatives both at here and at EU level that would drive the industry forward.”