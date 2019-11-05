CAB search operation in Galway on plant and machinery gang

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has conducted a search operation in Co. Galway relating to the theft of plant and machinery, as well as other vehicles.

The search, carried out in Tuam in the north of the county today, Tuesday, November 5, targeted an organised criminal gang involved in such activities, which also involves the theft of high-end vehicles.

Although no vehicles or machinery were seized in the search, varying types of documentation were taken in relation to the criminal activity concerned.

The search – carried out by CAB officers with the assistance of the Regional Armed Support Unit, Western Region – was focused on targeting the assets and activities of the gang in question. The operation saw a number of residential areas in the town searched.

The operation was conducted under a CAB warrant, section 14 of the Criminal Assets Bureau Act 1996.

The documents that were seized related to financial accounts, the purchase of vehicles and real estate property.

A revenue assessment for approximately €500,000 was served in one individual after the search.

Garda ‘roadshow’

In other Gardaí-related news, members of the force will travel to marts across Co. Tipperary during the month of November on an information and education ‘roadshow’.

Seeking to engage with local farmers, road safety, crime prevention and farm safety will be the key messages for Gardaí at these events.

One such meeting has already taken place, in Cashel Mart on Saturday, November 2, which highlighted vehicle safety, legal compliance, crime prevention, farm safety and property marking.

Further events are scheduled for marts in Thurles, Nenagh, Cahir, Newport, Tipperary town and Roscrea.