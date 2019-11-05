Landcruiser taken from midlands farmyard

Members of An Garda Siochana have begun investigations following the theft of a 4X4 from a farmyard.

The vehicle was taken from a yard in Co. Laois yesterday evening, Monday, November 4.

In a statement to Agriland, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed:

Gardai are investigating the unauthorised taking of a jeep from a yard in Ballyroan, Co. Laois, that occurred on Monday, November 4.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” the Garda representative added.

It is understood that the vehicle in question is a black Toyota Landcruiser with a registration plate bearing: 05-G-2870.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbeyleix Garda Station on: 057-8730580.

Trailer stolen in Donegal

In other news, Gardai based in Co. Donegal have appealed for information in relation to the theft of a trailer from a premises in recent weeks.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said: “Gardai are investigating the theft of a trailer from a home in the Rathmullen area of Co. Donegal on Sunday, October 13.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the representative added.

According to local radio station Highland Radio, the trailer is believed to be blue, 12ft long and thought to have a wooden middle platform.

If anyone has relevant information they are asked to contact Milford Garda Station on:074-9153060.