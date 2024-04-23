Copa Cogeca has urged EU negotiators to find a “workable agreement” for packaging in the fruit and vegetable sector.

The umbrella group of EU farm organisations, which includes the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), said that the coming weeks will be “crucial” in the progression of the proposed Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

The regulation aims to tackle the increase in packaging waste generated in the EU, while harmonising the internal market for packaging and boosting the circular economy.

It is expected that the European Parliament will vote on a provisional agreement reached with the European Council during its plenary (full) session tomorrow (Wednesday, April 24).

The council of environment ministers are also due to vote during one of their two remaining meeting before the European elections in June.

Packaging

Copa Cogeca said that under the proposed regulation “a drastic ban” on the use of plastic packaging and non-compostable sticker is envisaged for fresh fruit and vegetables.

The organisation said that the entire sector, from growers to distributors, has described the provisional agreement is “disproportionate, and counterproductive”.

“The European Commission, the Council and European Parliament have so far ignored the arguments put forward repeatedly and jointly by producers, trade, exporters and retailers against such a provision on the ground,” it added.

Copa Cogeca said the current proposal will “aggravate food waste”, prevent producers from boosting value and differentiating their products or marking their origin and will worsen traceability and food safety.

It believes that the downward trend in the consumption of fruit and vegetables will continue as a result.

Regulation

Copa Cogeca is also concerned that the regulation under discussion will provides for “a very wide margin of subsidiarity” across EU member states.

Countries that have already legislated on this matter will be allowed to maintain their own national rules, despite the adoption of EU regulations.

Member states will decide which products are exempted from the ban on the use of packaging.

“In other words, if approved, the PPWR in its current wording will allow as many rules as countries to coexist within the union for the same fruit and vegetable product, which contradicts the integrated approach of the EU single market,” the group said.

Copa Cogeca want the EU Parliament to amend the current draft to ensure that single use packaging for fresh fruit and vegetables is exempted under the regulation.

Copa Cogeca’s fruit and aegetables working party chair, Luc Vanoirbeek, said:

“For a European fruit and vegetable cooperative, which markets dozens of different products, destined for multiple countries of the Union, it is unthinkable to coordinate its conditioning activity, if the packaging rules were different in each country.”



Copa Cogeca pointed to the cost implications for companies in having to deal with different and changing rules depending on the country of destination.

“In a context in which the European Union has just renewed its commitment to the agri-food sector, it would be incomprehensible to close this legislature with such an abuse of the interests of the fruit and vegetable sector, which is particularly dependent on intra-EU exports,” it said.



