The number of calf registrations to beef dams is down 14,509 this year when compared to the same period in 2022, based on the latest update from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Overall calf registrations are slightly ahead by 10,732 head, with dairy registrations 25,241 head ahead of the same period in 2022.

Total calf registrations for the year to date stand at 1,340,640 head, with 98,133 head added to the total in the last week.

Calf registrations

A total of 68,605 calves were registered to dairy dams in the week ending March 31, which is 5,367 fewer calves than the same period in 2022 when some 73,972 calves were registered to dairy dams.

So far this year, the total number of calves registered to dairy dams stands at 1,117,616 head, which is ahead of 2022 when 1,092,375 calves were registered.

Unlike the dairy calves, which have seen a slight increase in the number of calves registered, the beef calves have seen a slight decrease for 2023.

Some 29,528 calves were registered to beef dams in the week ending March 31, which is 6,384 head behind the same period in 2022 when 35,912 calves were registered.

The total number of beef calves registered so far in 2023 stands at 223,024 head, whereas for the same period in 2022 the figure stood at 237,553 head.

Calf registrations up to and including the week ending March 31, 2023, and how many were registered in said week:

Dairy calf births: 1,117,616 (+68,605);

Beef calf births: 223,024 (+29,528);

Total births: 1,340,640 (+98,133).

Coccidiosis

With many farms now having a number of older calves, although most of these calves are past issue such as scour or pneumonia, coccidiosis is still a concern.

It is usually seen in calves between three weeks and nine-months of age, and clinical signs include diarrhoea or dysentery (bloody diarrhoea).

Stressors, such as weaning, turnout, change of diet and poor weather, may precipitate outbreaks of disease.

For oocysts to become capable of infecting calves, warm, damp conditions are needed, so it is important to avoid dampness in bedding or around water bowls/drinking or feeding troughs.

There are a number of disinfectants that can be used to control coccidiosis, but these can only be used ahead of housing or arrival of calves – they should not be used when calves are in the shed.