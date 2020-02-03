Calf Health Series: Which feeding system is best suited to your farm?

In this article, the third in the ‘Calf Health Series’ – a initiative brought to you by Volac and AgriLand – we will examine which feeding system will work best for your own individual farm and set up.

How do you choose the right way to feed calves? The answer is that it depends on the number of animals you want to rear, the amount of milk to be fed, the type of housing on the farm and the availability of labour.

But, for farmers wanting to rear calves on milk replacer, there are essentially two methods available: restricted feeding via individual buckets or teats, nipple bars etc. or automatic ad-lib feeding via a computerised machine.

All these methods can be successful, provided they are done consistently and cleanly.

Twice-a-day feeding

Twice-a-day (TAD) feeding of milk is an example of a restricted-feeding system. It is labour intensive, but offers greater scope for increasing milk feed intakes and early liveweight gain (LWG).

However, by using Volac’s whey protein-based milk replacers and feeding management, this system can be adapted to achieve very high performance.

Also, as farmers are feeding calves two times in a 24hr-period, TAD feeding allows the calves to be well supervised with no dependence on external power or mechanical equipment. This system also allows either whole milk or milk replacer to be fed easily.

Another advantage of this system is that, once trained, farm staff should be able to carry out this task comfortably and easily.

But, this system can be very labour intensive and time dependant; calves should be fed at the same time everyday. It will take 77 ‘man hours’ to manage 40 calves through to weaning using this feeding system.

A standard TAD-feeding system is suitable for farms targeting medium growth rates and lower rearing costs to weaning. However, with the correct selection of feeds – and the use of higher concentrations of milk replacer – this system can be adapted to achieve the growth rates required to maximise lifetime animal performance.

Once-a-day feeding

Once-a-day (OAD) feeding is often used to reduce labour on farm. Volac recommends operating a TAD-feeding system until calves are 28 days-of-age, as they are not consuming enough concentrate prior to this date.

Addiotionally, when changing from TAD to OAD, farmers should ensure that this is done gradually. Also, consistency is key when making the switch; timing, mix quality and temperature are critical for a smooth transition to OAD.

Recent research carried out by Teagasc indicates that there was no difference in LWG when calves were fed two, 3L feeds in the morning and evening, compared to calves that were fed one feed of 6L.

Once the transition has been made, farmers can feed 6L/day or double the concentration of the milk replacer, with all Volac milk replacers suitable for OAD feeding.

As mentioned, this reduces labour as it is only one feed, resulting in less mixing and less washing up. Again, farmers are not dependant an external power source or mechanical equipment. This system will also result in the faster uptake of concentrates.

While there are advantages to this system, there are also disadvantages, such as less observation and supervision time, so farmers need to make a conscious effort to look at calves at least two times/day.

Ad-lib milk feeding

Calves fed ad-libitum must have access to milk replacer at all times and fed through teats; this will allow them to control their own intake.

Ad-libitum systems maximises early growth, but reduces starter intake. Milk replacer must be restricted before weaning to help promote calf starter intake.

A simple large bucket or teat system can be set up to feed cold milk on an ad-lib basis or, if warm milk is required, a heat-controlled system can be used to provide an ad-lib supply of warm milk.

This way of feeding is popular in units where all calves are under close scrutiny and success depends on supplying milk at a consistent strength and temperature. This is generally a low-cost system with freedom from specific feeding times and can be adapted to suit most group sizes.

However, this method reduces the time spent with calves, so stockmanship skills should be at a high level. There is also a greater potential for bacterial growth, so hygiene and cleanliness should also be taken seriously.

Farmers should note that concentrate intake will be limited, but increased feeding levels of calf starter should be encouraged prior to the weaning process.

Computerised feeders

Investing in a computerised feeder can improve calf performance, bringing greater control and consistency to the milk-feeding period.

Proven automatic machines can also significantly reduce the labour devoted to calf rearing, but should not be seen as an alternative to spending time with your youngstock.

Advertisement

Look at automatic calf feeders as a way of taking the variables out of the rearing process, but recognise that a high level of supervision, good hygiene standards and sound overall management are still the keys to success.

Volac supplies innovative computerised calf feeding systems from two manufacturers: Urban and Forster Technik, and provides farmers with a high level of training and support for machines from both companies.

Computerised feeders are designed to introduce flexibility into the day and reduce the time spent on mechanical tasks such a mixing milk and carrying buckets, thereby offering more time to observe the calves.

They also deliver a fully-controlled rearing system, which is tailored to provide your calves with the opportunity to express their real growth potential.

Advantages: Allows each calf to be fed according to a pre-set programme to meet individual needs;

Mimics natural feeding patterns with minimal wastage;

Very low routine labour needs;

Consistent feeding – same concentration, same temperature, same portion size;

Records actual daily milk intake/calf;

Flags any calves that have not had their milk allocation – chance to identify first signs of poor health;

Automated weaning curve which encourages early rumen development and improves calf efficiency;

Stepped weaning can be managed with minimal set-backs to encourage the important move onto starter feed;

Automatic daily wash cycles mean the machine and feed lines are rinsed between regular cleans;

Access key data on your smartphone via WiFi connectivity.

While there are many benefits to this system, farmers should note that freedom from a regular routine can result in a lower level of calf supervision. Also, there is an initial capital cost outlay, but Volac has various finance schemes available, including a 0% finance package.

Farmers should ensure that they have the right number of feed stations for the number of calves they want to feed. In addition, calf housing is essential, with a good drainage system in place. Ideally, pen floors need to slope from the back to a drain at the front (a 1:20 fall is desired) to ensure the calves are always kept in a clean, dry environment.

Most automatic calf feeding machines will do two hot washes/day, which means about 10L of water will be used; when putting in drainage, this issue needs to be considered too.

Providing the correct housing environment is central for a calf to reach its genetic potential and avoid stress and health issues. Adequate ventilation throughout the calf unit should be maximised to reduce the build up of bacteria and keep calves thriving and healthy.

We will examine the entire area of adequate calf housing and facilities in Part 5 of this series.

Where farmers are already using computerised feeders, they must ensure that their units are calibrated correctly and maintained regularly to deliver calf rearing benefits.

Feeding concentrates

Calves should have access to clean, palatable starter concentrates from three days-of-age. From three weeks, calves will begin to eat considerable amounts of starter concentrates.

From then on, the higher the quantity of milk fed, the lower the amount of concentrates they will consume; the rumen is usually functioning well by 10-12 weeks-of-age.

Concentrates should be introduced by placing a small amount in a shallow bucket. When the calf finishes drinking, rub a little concentrate on its muzzle to encourage the calf to taste it, slowly building up to ad-lib levels.

Again, troughs should be kept clean, with a fresh, clean supply of water available to the calf at all times.

Part 1: Calf Health Series: The power of colostrum must not be underestimated

Part 2: Calf Health Series: What should I feed, and how much, for optimum condition?

More information

Volac has been involved in young animal nutrition for the past 40 years and is an innovator in this field.

The company is committed to helping farmers make the most of their calves and has developed a range of specialised milk replacers, which are specifically formulated for modern dairy and beef animals.

For more information, contact a Volac representative today, or visit the Volac website by clicking here