Calf Health Series: Hygiene and biosecurity must not be overlooked in the calf house

The calf-rearing industry could learn a lot from the cleaning and disinfection procedures adopted by the pig and poultry sectors, where cleansing and disinfection is crucial.

Bacteria and viruses are present in large numbers on all farms, and the diseases they and other germs cause are common and costly.

Without proper cleaning and disinfection, the germ-load will increase in calf buildings – and on equipment – with disease easily spread from calf-to-calf by contamination in their environment.

Stockmanship has been defined as the knowledgeable and skillful handling of livestock in a safe, efficient, effective and low-stress manner, but in reality, it’s much more than this.

Three important elements to good stockmanship: A comprehensive herd health management programme; An environment and equipment that provides protection and comfort appropriate for calves; Adequate, well-designed facilities that enable low-stress handling.

The quality of stockmanship is probably one of the biggest factors that will influence a calf’s health and welfare.

The right person

A good stockperson will take the time to ensure that the needs of every calf are met, they will notice health problems early and take immediate, appropriate action if things go wrong.

The person in charge of calves must have excellent attention to detail in all aspects of calf rearing, from hygiene to nutrition to health.

Additionally, they must also be sympathetic and caring towards calves; they are young vulnerable animals that are prone to illness. If it is not possible to have one dedicated person looking after calves, then excellent communication between all farm staff is essential.

There should be clear instructions that are easy to understand and follow for all farm start in the calf shed/feed preparation area.

A simple white board with a daily list of chores – what to look for and how much feed; keeping records on calf behaviour can help pick up signs or illness quicker. It should also outline good practice for hygiene, milk preparation, feeding and bedding.

Hygiene and biosecurity

A good cleaning and disinfection routine of all the calf-feeding equipment, pens and beds will reduce the infectious burden on the farm.

It is essential for everyone working on the farm to understand and fully comply with good standards of hygiene, in order to minimise cross-contamination between different sections of the farm.

Farmers should monitor the biosecurity practices – especially when dealing with sick animals and youngstock.

People working on the farm are the highest-risk spreaders of disease; they can easily transfer pathogens to calves via their hands, boots and clothes. Therefore, footwear should be regularly cleaned and disinfected in footbaths.

Also, regular disinfection of waterproof trousers/pull-ups and overalls must be completed and latex gloves worn while feeding or treating sick calves.

Feeding equipment hygiene

Washing of feeding equipment is a subject which is often overlooked. Incorrect cleaning practices could be cultivating the perfect environment for disease causing bacteria to survive in – ready to contaminate milk or milk replacer at every feeding time, leading to persistent calf scours, bloat and pneumonia.

Incorrect cleaning practices can lead to the development of what is called a ‘biofilm’. A biofilm is an invisible paper of protein and fat residue that builds up on equipment and surfaces that are not properly cleaned.

Bacteria binds to these residues and begin to quickly multiple.

A biofilm is usually undetectable to the eye; however, an extreme build up can cause a yellow or white scum (see above) to appear and the surface may feel rough or slimy.

Frequent exposure to even just low levels of bacteria can cause a calf to scour, and persistent high rates of scours are often connected to the onset of respiratory problems such as pneumonia.

Every time a piece of equipment is used, resident bacteria release from the biofilm and contaminate the milk or milk replacer, increasing the levels of bacteria which the calf is exposed to.

There are many practices which will reduce the incidence of a biofilm.

Advertisement

These include: Make sure initial rinse water is not too hot;

Brush thoroughly;

Avoid washing without chemicals;

Ensure the main washing water is not too cool;

Be aware of damaged equipment;

Always dry equipment fully;

Use both detergent and disinfectant.

Environment

Ideally, all-in/all-out pens (and ideally buildings as well) should be utilised. However, very few units have the facilities to allow all-in/all-out systems. As a result, bacteria and viruses will accumulate in calf pens.

Therefore, when it comes to pen design, farmers should, as a minimum, be able to empty, clean and disinfect pens prior to new arrivals coming in.

Materials used for calf pens should be easily cleaned and disinfected; materials such as metal or plastic work well in this regard.

The floor of the pen should be free from cracks or pits that are hard to clean. In addition, drinkers and feeders should also be cleaned out regularly.

When it comes to cleaning between batches, all bedding and organic matter should be removed before power hosing or steam cleaning.

However, using a power washer in an occupied building can increase disease risk for remaining calves, so – where possible – pen fixtures should be removed for cleaning in a separate airspace to other calves.

Use a recommended disinfectant at the correct concentration on all surfaces that calves can touch. Where surfaces are cracked, damaged or porous and difficult to clean, apply a greater concentration of disinfectant to these areas.

Importantly, pens should be allowed to dry out before a new batch of calves are housed.

While feeding the calf is vitally important, so too is minimising the calf’s exposure to disease. This can be done in a clean, well-ventilated house, and by washing and cleaning equipment used to feed the calf.

Remember, a healthy calf in a warm, low-disease environment has more energy available for growth.

Vaccination

Vaccination can play an important role in the health of a calf; prevention is always better and cheaper than the cure.

But, at the same time, no amount of vaccination will overcome a lack of quality colostrum administered to the calf at birth and subsequent nutrition.

There are several pneumonia vaccines on the market today. Some are for the common bacteria that cause pneumonia, such as Mannheimia and others are for respiratory viruses that cause pneumonia (IBR, BVD, PI3, BRSV).

There are also intranasal vaccines that can be used in young calves to prevent pneumonia and are a great benefit to many calves.

Remember that correctly administering and storing vaccines is important to improve the success of a vaccination programme.

Part 1: Calf Health Series: The power of colostrum must not be underestimated

Part 2: Calf Health Series: What should I feed, and how much, for optimum condition?

Part 3: Calf Health Series: Which feeding system is best suited to your farm?

More information

Volac has been involved in young animal nutrition for the past 40 years and is an innovator in this field.

The company is committed to helping farmers make the most of their calves and has developed a range of specialised milk replacers, which are specifically formulated for modern dairy and beef animals.

For more information, contact a Volac representative today, or visit the Volac website by clicking here