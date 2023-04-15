Calf export numbers in the first 14 weeks of 2023 have surpassed 102,000 head, which is up by 11% or almost 10,000 head on the same time period in 2022.

Latest cattle export figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 2023 calf export numbers continue to perform well despite the number of setbacks earlier in the season which reduced calf export capacity.

Weather conditions, French strikes and the suspension of a calf lairage in France were some of the issues over the past few weeks that reduced the export capacity of Irish calves, but despite this, numbers are still up by 11% on last year and 32% on 2021 calf export levels.

The table below shows calf exports in the first 14 weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023: 2021 2022 2023 2021/23 2022/23 Calves 77,440 92,561 102,531 +32% +11% Weanlings 7,032 7,685 10,274 +46% +34% Stores 7,971 7,028 4,434 -44% -37% Adult cattle 14,218 11,770 8,817 -38% -25% Total 106,661 119,044 126,056 +18% +6% Source: DAFM

As can be seen from the table above, calf and weanling exports have increased in the first 14 weeks of this year while store and adult cattle export numbers have decreased.

Calf prices have failed to increase in line with the rising beef price over the past year, however inputs for calf rearing, such as milk powder and concentrates, have increased significantly. This offers an opportunity for value in the Irish calf sector for customers on mainland Europe.

Strong prices for all types of store and forward cattle have resulted in reduced numbers of these being exported, however this trend could change in the second part of the year as more store cattle come available.

Weanling exports to date this year have increased with many of these going to Italy, Greece, and Turkey, depending on the type of weanling.

The table below shows live cattle exports by destination in the first 14 weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023: Source: DAFM

As can be seen from the table above, the Netherlands is the destination for the largest majority of Irish cattle with exports to the region up by 6%.

The largest majority of Irish cattle going to the Netherlands are calves.