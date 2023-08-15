On-farm events organised by the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) will aim to help sheep farmers cut the cost of lameness on their farms.

The events will be held on farms across Northern Ireland featuring speakers and overviews from the sheep farmers involved.

The farmers, locations and dates of the events are:

Crosby Cleland, 21 Greens Road, Saintfield, Ballynahinch – Tuesday, August 22, 2023;

David and Alexander Boyd, 15 Slievetrue, Knockagh, Newtownabbey – Thursday, August 24, 2023;

Steven Thompson, 16 Gortnaglush Road, Dungannon – Tuesday, September 5, 2023;

Andrew Wilson, 3 Station Road, Ballycanal, Moira – Thursday, September 7, 2023;

Aubrey Baothwell, Derryvree House, 200 Belfast Road, Maguirebridge – Tuesday, September 12, 2023;

Stephen Sproule, 30 Edenreagh Road, Killen, Castlederg – Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Senior CAFRE beef and sheep advisor, Stephen Flanagan, said the events will focus on key autumn flock management decisions.

“Many of these are more complicated and challenging this year given the very difficult weather conditions farmers have faced over the past two months,” he said.

Advertisement

Flanagan said lameness is a common and persistent problem in sheep flocks which has a negative impact on lamb growth rates, ewe fertility and longevity.

“It has been estimated that the cost of lameness can range anywhere between £4/ewe up to £14/ewe depending on the severity of the problem,” he said.

“It is also a serious health and welfare issue causing pain and discomfort.”

Speakers at the events will include: