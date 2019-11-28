C & D Foods to apply to have injunctions struck out

C & D Foods has confirmed that it is to apply to have its injunctions, which it secured against two individuals earlier this year, to be struck out.

In a statement from a spokesperson for the company today, Thursday, November 28, it was confirmed.

The application comes following assurances given by both the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed.

The statement read: “C & D Foods Edgeworthstown, a pet food facility, was illegally blockaded in September, staff were intimidated and C & D Foods were forced to lay off 187 employees of the 612 people employed on the site. ABP, since acquiring an interest in C & D in 2008, has invested significantly and quadrupled the activities in the site.

“The blockade coincided with blockades at beef processing plants.

C & D Foods does not buy or process cattle and C & D Foods is financed and managed separately and independently from ABP. C & D Foods is not a member of Meat Industry Ireland.

“We have an obligation to protect our employees and our business. We sought and were granted Injunctions to allow our employees to return to work safely.

“We made a complaint to the Gardaí following threats made against management in relation to these injunctions.

“Over the past few weeks we have met with and received assurances from the Minister for Justice and Minister for Agriculture in relation to the intimidation and threats made against management.

We understand and respect the right to picket and peacefully protest but there is no place for blockades, threats and intimidation of staff and suppliers.

“The Minister for Justice has assured us that the relevant authorities will act to protect our employees, our business and uphold the rule of law.

“Following these consultations and assurances we have decided to apply to strike out these injunctions,” the company’s statement concluded.