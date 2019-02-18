Businesses urged to get post-Brexit supply assurances

Irish businesses have today (Monday, February 18) been urged to contact their suppliers and service providers to get assurances about the continuity of the supply of their goods and services post Brexit.

The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, has today outlined that it’s just six weeks to go until the date on which – as things stand – the UK will leave the EU.

Minister Humphreys said: “It is crucial that businesses check their supply chains for vulnerabilities to Brexit impacts.

If a business hasn’t already done so, there are a number of steps they need to take.

Minister Humphreys explained that businesses should make contact with their UK suppliers, service providers, logistics companies, wholesalers or distributors, to seek assurances about the continuity of their goods and services they rely on to do business.

They should check to see if their suppliers use the UK as a land bridge to move their goods. If they do, this might cause delays and increased costs after Brexit.

“If they have any doubts about continuity in their supply chains, they should contact their local enterprise office who can point them in the right direction to avail of Government supports and advice.”

Minister Breen’s recommendations

The Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen, recommended that businesses avail of the range of Government financial supports and advice available through InterTradeIreland, the Local Enterprise Offices and Enterprise Ireland.

“Enterprise Ireland is today hosting a webinar on the topic of ‘Building resilience in your supply base’ at 11:00 am.

“This is relevant to all businesses to learn more about what types of suppliers will impact them most, how to build stability and add some certainty into supplier relationships.”