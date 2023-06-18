On farms where a stockbull is being used it is now, for the most part, running with the cows – which means that safety needs to be at the forefront of farmers’ minds.

While bulls have a role to play on many farms, they are also often extremely dangerous animals.

Since 2011, 19% of farm fatalities have been as a result of livestock, with 18% of this figure attributed to stockbulls.

Freshly calved cows are the most dangerous animals based on the information from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

Two dairy farmers were recently attacked by bulls on their farms in counties Wicklow and Cork – with one of these farmers suffering injuries from the attack.

Advertisement

Bull safety

The risk of a bull attack is greatest during the summer months when breeding season is occurring.

There are a number of measures that should be taken to prevent an attack or can will help if one does happen.

A stockbull should be ringed at ten months of age, and when the bull is grazing or with the cows, a chain should be attached to the ring.

When herding the cows a vehicle should be used and the location of the bull should be noted at all times.

Dairy cows are generally quiet, but when there is a bull with the cows children should not be around the cows unless they are in a vehicle.

Advertisement

A bull’s temperament changes as it matures, from playful aggression as a yearling to defensive, territorial aggression as a two or three-year-old.

Attack

In the event of an attack, turning and running from the bull only invites them to chase you – and the bull is most likely faster.

If there is no refuge point to escape then stepping sideways out of his best vision will confuse him as to where you have gone.

Ideally, an enclosed vehicle such as a jeep should be used, but if not at the very minimum a stick should be carried and you should keep close to the fence line, hedge or ditch.

Remember: There is no such thing as a quiet bull and second chances should not be given to any bull.